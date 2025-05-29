Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Civic bodies cry for funds as cities' infra crumbles amid rains

Datanomics: Civic bodies cry for funds as cities' infra crumbles amid rains

Even as capital expenditure of all municipalities in India constituted 60 per cent of its total expenditure in the past four years, it was constrained by the available resources

Even there, parts of Mumbai could not bear the brunt of rains recently despite having the richest municipality of the country. |File Image

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted normal to above normal rainfall during the monsoon season across India barring parts of Bihar and the northeast. However,  even pre-monsoon showers have exposed infrastructure bottlenecks of urban cities in parts of Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi among other areas of the country.
 
Prime minister Narendra Modi in his recent address in Gujarat said: “Cities must function as dynamic centers for economic activity, and municipal bodies must actively plan for their transformation”.
 
The appalling financial conditions of municipalities come to highlight when we examine finance of these urban local bodies.  
   
Municipalities’ capex remains
