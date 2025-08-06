Datanomics: Natural disasters kill at least 1,000 people annually

Disturbing visuals of a flash flood sweeping away homes and hotels in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village have sent shockwaves across the country. At least 60 people were reported missing in that hilly region of Uttarakhand.

Rains have wreaked havoc in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh too where at least 190 people have lost their lives. Plains are also inundated. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were reeling under flood. Natural disasters claim at least 1,000 lives in India every year. However, flood is not the foremost cause of deaths among these disasters. For instance, lightning killed maximum people in