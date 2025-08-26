Datanomics: Nearly half the India's lawmakers face criminal charges

Andhra has most MLAs with criminal charges

Across the country, 45 per cent of MLAs have declared criminal charges, while 29 per cent face serious criminal charges. Among states, Andhra Pradesh tops the list, followed by Kerala, Telangana, and Bihar.

The Centre recently introduced the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament. The Bill seeks to remove the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers from office if they are arrested and detained for 30 days in relation to a criminal offence. As many as 45 per cent of MLAs and 46 per cent of MPs have declared criminal charges against them.