Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Nearly half the India's lawmakers face criminal charges

Datanomics: Nearly half the India's lawmakers face criminal charges

Across the country, 45 per cent of MLAs have declared criminal charges, while 29 per cent face serious criminal charges

criminal, politician
premium

In 2009, three in ten MPs had declared criminal charges, and one in seven faced serious ones. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre recently introduced the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament. The Bill seeks to remove the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers from office if they are arrested and detained for 30 days in relation to a criminal offence. As many as 45 per cent of MLAs and 46 per cent of MPs have declared criminal charges against them. 
Andhra has most MLAs with criminal charges
 
Across the country, 45 per cent of MLAs have declared criminal charges, while 29 per cent face serious criminal charges. Among states, Andhra Pradesh tops the list, followed by Kerala, Telangana, and Bihar.
Topics : lawmakers criminal cases indian politics Political Leaders
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon