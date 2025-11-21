Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 12:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: 'White-collar terror module', an outlier or new normal?

Between 2010 and 2017, only one accused person came from a white-collar background. But from 2018 to 2025, that number rose to ten

A total of 9 accused individuals have held white-collar job positions since 2017. However, before the 2025 case, only two names stood out: Ghaus Mohd Khan and Dominic Martin.

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

The November 10 terror attack near the Red Fort, in which 15 people died, has been identified by investigative agencies as the work of a “white-collar terror module”, with seven suspects having white-collar jobs. This stands in contrast to the 14 terror-linked cases from 2010 to 2024 — of 57 accused and convicted, three had white-collar roles. 
 
How 2025 Delhi blast digressed from earlier trends 
From 2010-17, only one accused person came from a white-collar background. But from 2018-25, that number rose to eight, largely due to the 2025 Delhi case.  
 
White-collar terror accused since 2017 
