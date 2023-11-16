Sensex (0.69%)
David Beckham got 'goosebumps' while stepping into Wankhede with Tendulkar

Iconic football player David Beckham was one of the renowned celebrities present at the stadium for India's World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand.

David Beckham

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former English footballer David Beckham before the start of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Iconic football player David Beckham admitted that he got goosebumps when he stepped into the Wankhede Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar and added that the cheering by the fans left him unable to decide whether football fans are louder or cricket fans.
Beckham was one of the renowned celebrities present at the stadium for India's World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand.
The former England captain entered the ground with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and went on to meet with former player Ravi Shastri as well as some of the players from the Indian team.
Beckham talked about the emotions that he went through during that moment and said in a video posted by BCCI, " I think it's nice to step into a stadium and get goosebumps and I felt it as soon as I walked into this stadium maybe because I was walking with Sachin even when there weren't many people in the start I could feel it."
Throughout the match, the Blue wave in the stand roared and cheered to support the Indian team, each boundary was met with applause while each wicket in the second innings was met with an incredible cheer.
During the video, Beckham was quizzed about which fan base makes more noise inside the stadium to which he replied, "I would always say football fans but being here today I am not so sure the fans are creating an electric atmosphere they are very loud so I am not sure."
Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched up a partnership to pull the Kiwis back into the game. But Shami's seven-wicket haul left the Blackcaps without answers and India went on to register a 70-run victory.
India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

