close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption

India's first quantum communication line is operational. Here's what this technology is

Ananyanarayan Dhanabalan Business Standard New Delhi
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Premium

Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: Wikipedia

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While speaking at the first International Quantum Communications Conclave in New Delhi on Monday, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced t
Or

Also Read

Everything shouldn't be hardcoded into data protection Bill: Vaishnaw

Deliberations on draft telecom bill being conducted: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Quantum computing-based telecom network link now operational: Vaishnaw

Podcast: What is network slicing?

4G and 5G stacks can handle 10 mn simultaneous calls: Vaishnaw at B20 meet

AAP to display posters against PM Modi across India on March 30

India to support African partner nations in all defence matters: Rajnath

United Opposition front? Why it is important to fix the cracks first

SC dismisses plea claiming overvaluation in imported goods by Adani

Centre working to reduce logistics cost to GDP to 7.5% in 5 years: Shah

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw | Technology | Quantum internet | Telecom | CGO Complex

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon