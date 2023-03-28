Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption

In this section

Centre working to reduce logistics cost to GDP to 7.5% in 5 years: Shah

SC dismisses plea claiming overvaluation in imported goods by Adani

United Opposition front? Why it is important to fix the cracks first

India to support African partner nations in all defence matters: Rajnath

AAP to display posters against PM Modi across India on March 30

4G and 5G stacks can handle 10 mn simultaneous calls: Vaishnaw at B20 meet

Podcast: What is network slicing?

Deliberations on draft telecom bill being conducted: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Everything shouldn't be hardcoded into data protection Bill: Vaishnaw

While speaking at the first International Quantum Communications Conclave in New Delhi on Monday, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced t

