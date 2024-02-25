Sensex (    %)
                        
India's defence budget masks capital allocations to each service

The only way to estimate the capital allocation for each service is to calculate the allocations to each service over the preceding decade

Ajai Shukla New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) this year presented the capital allocations for the defence budget in a new format, combining the capex budget for all three services into a single allocation, rather than allocating budgets for all the three services separately. As a result, Demand No. 21, pertaining to the “Capital Outlay on Defence Services” does not give out separate figures for each service — the army, navy and air force.
 
The only way to estimate the capital allocation for each service is to calculate the allocations to each service over the preceding decade. Then, by assuming that a similar

Topics : Capital Expenditure Rajnath Singh Defence budget Defence ministry

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

