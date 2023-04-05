close

Delhi breaks into league of top ten busiest airports for the first time

Named ninth busiest for passenger traffic in 2022, is only Indian airport in the list

Aneesh Phadnis New Delhi
New Delhi: Crowd at T3 IGI Airport departure, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Crowd at T3 IGI Airport departure, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
The National Delhi has broken into the league of top ten busiest airports for the first time ever, having been named as ninth busiest airport for passenger traffic in 2022. It is the only Indian airport to be featured in the list.
First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

