Delhi breathes easy after long as rains wash down pollutants. What next?

Delhi and its adjoining areas are breathing easy!

Owing to good rain in August, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi averaged among the best in recent times so far.

The data shows the average AQI from August 1 to August 24 in the city was 70, the lowest since 2020, the year the pandemic came and when it averaged 64.

The average AQI in August last year was 116, in 2022 it was 93, and in 2021 it stood at 107.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows till August 23, Delhi had 21 rainy days. The previous occasion when