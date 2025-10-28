Delhi conducts first cloud seeding for rain, experts question effectiveness

The Delhi government on Tuesday carried out its first attempt at cloud seeding to induce artificial rain, with an aircraft from Kanpur peppering the sky over Burari and Karol Bagh areas with eight fire flares over half an hour. IIT-Kanpur, which is overseeing the exercise, said rainfall could occur within 15 minutes to four hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted light rains for Tuesday morning, as well as later in the week, a weather phenomenon that could assist in formation of the necessary cloud for creating artificial rains.

Tuesday's seeding is the government's second such attempt -