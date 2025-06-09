Dharavi masterplan to be implemented in phases, says DRP CEO SVR Srinivas

The master plan of the Rs 95,790-crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) in Mumbai will be implemented in phases, according to SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer (CEO) of DRP.

“The Dharavi masterplan will be implemented in phases. Only if there are any major changes during implementation, which are not mentioned or are in contravention of the Development Plan, will the process of suggestions and objections be necessary. The project will be executed by onboarding all major stakeholders, most importantly, the local population and the government,” Srinivas said.

The plan proposes to rehabilitate around 72,000 residential and commercial tenants across 47.20 hectares