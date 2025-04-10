Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Dharavi project chief says Mumbai salt pan lands safe for development

Dharavi project chief says Mumbai salt pan lands safe for development

Earlier, the government of Maharashtra (GoM) allocated the salt pan land parcels across Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup to rehouse ineligible Dharavi residents

dharavi, mumbai
Premium

Under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) guidelines, only ground-floor tenements are typically considered eligible for free housing.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About 256 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai allocated for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project are safe for development, according to SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP).
 
The proposed use of salt pan lands had raised environmental concerns. However, Srinivas stated that the salt pan lands are on the western side of the Eastern Expressway, away from the sea for nearly a decade, and are completely safe for development.
 
Earlier, the government of Maharashtra (GoM) allocated the salt pan land parcels across Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup to rehouse ineligible Dharavi residents.
 
Under the Slum Rehabilitation
Topics : Dharavi Mumbai coastal road Slum development

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon