Dharavi project chief says Mumbai salt pan lands safe for development

About 256 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai allocated for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project are safe for development, according to SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP).

The proposed use of salt pan lands had raised environmental concerns. However, Srinivas stated that the salt pan lands are on the western side of the Eastern Expressway, away from the sea for nearly a decade, and are completely safe for development.

Earlier, the government of Maharashtra (GoM) allocated the salt pan land parcels across Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup to rehouse ineligible Dharavi residents.

Under the Slum Rehabilitation