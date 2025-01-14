Dharavi revamp to transform real estate market in nearby areas too

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is expected to reshape the real estate market in its vicinity, with industry leaders banking on its strategic location and improved connectivity to drive transformation. Dharavi, located in central Mumbai and adjacent to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), boasts proximity to key upcoming infrastructure such as Metro lines and a bullet train station, besides major road networks.

“Dharavi, being a 590-acre land parcel in central Mumbai, has so far restricted developers from undertaking projects around it due to its usage and perception,” said Jayesh Rathod, co-founder and director of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, a Mumbai-headquartered firm