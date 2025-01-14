Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Dharavi revamp to transform real estate market in nearby areas too

Dharavi revamp to transform real estate market in nearby areas too

Developers banking on its strategic location and improved connectivity

Dharavi Redevelopment Project
Premium

photo: kamlesh pednekar

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is expected to reshape the real estate market in its vicinity, with industry leaders banking on its strategic location and improved connectivity to drive transformation. Dharavi, located in central Mumbai and adjacent to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), boasts proximity to key upcoming infrastructure such as Metro lines and a bullet train station, besides major road networks.
 
“Dharavi, being a 590-acre land parcel in central Mumbai, has so far restricted developers from undertaking projects around it due to its usage and perception,” said Jayesh Rathod, co-founder and director of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, a Mumbai-headquartered firm
Topics : Dharavi Slums infrastructure Real Estate

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon