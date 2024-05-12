Does the country need to continue with Covid-19 vaccination drive?

Only 14 sites across the country are now conducting Covid-19 vaccination even as the Centre is yet to pull the plug on the drive.

Sources told Business Standard that no clear decision has been taken yet on closing down the vaccination drive.

“No clear decision on closure. Some vaccinations are taken by travellers with doses in states,” said a senior government official.

India has 743 active Covid cases as on May 12 (morning), according to data on the Union health ministry website.

No vaccinations took place on Sunday. On Saturday, 16 shots were administered. Out of the 14 vaccination centres running across the country,