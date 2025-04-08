Dog bite cases in India see almost 70% jump in three years, shows data

Dog bite cases across India rose by nearly 70 per cent between 2022 and 2024, according to data recently shared in Parliament. The increase in such cases was observed in almost all states.

The figures were based on data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Alongside the rise in dog bite incidents, deaths caused by rabies also witnessed a sharp increase during the period under review, although the reasons behind this trend may vary.

Increasing stray dog population and cases of dog bites have led to public safety concerns in several