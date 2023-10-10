close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

DroneAcharya and Tata STRIVE to conduct drone pilot certification

This growth is expected to continue, creating numerous job opportunities for skilled individuals in the drone sector

portable-counter-drones
Premium

Ajai Shukla
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The attacks on multiple Israeli civilian and military targets by the Gaza-based Islamist militant group, Hamas, are only the most recent illustration of the capabilities that militarised drones -- the short name for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) -- provide, even in a low- or medium-technology environment.

Drones have entered the public imagination and lexicon as military instruments. In 1999, India’s military acquired its first drones from Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI). These were Searcher-1 and Searcher-2 drones, which flew reconnaissance missions

Also Read

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

Israel-Hamas war: What is Hamas and why did it launch an attack on Israel?

'The Guest', 'cat with nine lives': Who is Mohammed Deif of Hamas?

Setting up national, regional GST tribunals has started: Centre tells SC

India, Italy ink pact to expand ties with development of military hardware

95% of cases registered by CBI, ED are against oppn politicians: AAP

Digital public infra approach can unlock value in space sector: Report

Just 3 nurses to take care of 60 babies at Nanded govt hospital: Congress

Topics : Drones Tata israel Hamas

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORERs 2,000 Notes ExchangePAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon