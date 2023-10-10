DroneAcharya and Tata STRIVE to conduct drone pilot certification

The attacks on multiple Israeli civilian and military targets by the Gaza-based Islamist militant group, Hamas, are only the most recent illustration of the capabilities that militarised drones -- the short name for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) -- provide, even in a low- or medium-technology environment.

Drones have entered the public imagination and lexicon as military instruments. In 1999, India’s military acquired its first drones from Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI). These were Searcher-1 and Searcher-2 drones, which flew reconnaissance missions