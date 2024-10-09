Early dip in stubble fires offers brief relief, but pollution threat looms

Delhi’s brief reprieve from pollution, a welcome breath of fresh air during the monsoon months, might just linger a little longer. As the first gusts of the stubble-burning season sweep in, the skies are showing a promising change — incidents of crop residue burning have plummeted by nearly 65 per cent. Between September 15 and October 8, 2024, only 546 such cases were recorded, a significant drop from 1,565 during the same period last year.

While this dip in stubble burning has helped keep Delhi’s air cleaner, the longevity of this relief hinges on the efficient enforcement of