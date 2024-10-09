Business Standard
Home / India News / Early dip in stubble fires offers brief relief, but pollution threat looms

Early dip in stubble fires offers brief relief, but pollution threat looms

Environment analysts say fire burning has just begun, with peak stubble burning expected in late October through early November

stubble burning
Premium

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s brief reprieve from pollution, a welcome breath of fresh air during the monsoon months, might just linger a little longer. As the first gusts of the stubble-burning season sweep in, the skies are showing a promising change — incidents of crop residue burning have plummeted by nearly 65 per cent. Between September 15 and October 8, 2024, only 546 such cases were recorded, a significant drop from 1,565 during the same period last year.

While this dip in stubble burning has helped keep Delhi’s air cleaner, the longevity of this relief hinges on the efficient enforcement of
Topics : Stubble burning stubble fires Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon