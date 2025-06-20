ED summons to lawyers for legal advice can be in rare cases only: Experts

The Directorate of Enforcement's (ED's) summons to two senior advocates, Pratap Venugopal and Arvind Datar, over the last fortnight has caused deep unrest in the legal fraternity. Though both summons have now been withdrawn, legal experts said that while the ED can send such notices, it should do so only in the rarest of rare cases.

“Normally and ideally, unless the ED has concrete, clear and irrefutable evidence as to the complicity of the lawyer in the matter of circumvention of any criminal law, a lawyer is a professional and the rules of confidentiality govern the relationship with the client,