Home / India News / ED summons to lawyers for legal advice can be in rare cases only: Experts

ED summons to lawyers for legal advice can be in rare cases only: Experts

The legal fraternity raises alarms after ED summons senior advocates Datar and Venugopal over advice in the Religare-Care Health ESOP case, citing threats to legal independence

Photo: Agencies
premium

Though lawyers can technically be summoned under procedural laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, it remains highly contentious and widely opposed by the legal fraternity, Razvi said. (Photo: Agencies)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

The Directorate of Enforcement's (ED's) summons to two senior advocates, Pratap Venugopal and Arvind Datar, over the last fortnight has caused deep unrest in the legal fraternity. Though both summons have now been withdrawn, legal experts said that while the ED can send such notices, it should do so only in the rarest of rare cases.
 
“Normally and ideally, unless the ED has concrete, clear and irrefutable evidence as to the complicity of the lawyer in the matter of circumvention of any criminal law, a lawyer is a professional and the rules of confidentiality govern the relationship with the client,
