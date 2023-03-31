close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCLAT's 'effects analysis' order on Google may hinder other big tech probes

Present competition law does not provide for effects analysis. Conducting one would mean letting anti-competitive practices continue and taking action once adverse effects have already been created

New Delhi
Google, alphabet
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The recent National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s decision to call for “effects based analysis” in the Google matter could spell trouble for ongoing investigations by the Competition Commission of
Or

Also Read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by CCI

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10%

Why does Google find itself in CCI's crosshairs?

Wearing face mask mandatory in TN hospitals from April 1: Health Minister

FSSAI notification misguided effort to rate packaged foods: Varun Gandhi

Doesn't country have right to know PM's academic qualification: Kejriwal

Centre extends mandatory fitness testing of vehicles till Oct 2024

Scindia discusses capacity enhancement, other issues with airport operators

Topics : Google | NCLAT | CCI | big tech

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon