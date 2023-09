Top naval commanders to review maritime security scenario at Delhi conclave

Inflation, debt crisis key challenges for world: PM ahead of G20 Summit

Shinde orders probe by ADGP in Jalna police lathi-charge, sends SP on leave

PM transformed India's talent pool to advantage of rising nation: Pradhan

With El Nino looming large, Centre to prepare contingency plan for farmers

Record production of rabi crops push up agri growth to 3-year high in Q4

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

Untimely rain hits standing rabi crops in north, central and south India

At first glance, it may appear that rising food inflation and potential populist measures ahead of the forthcoming elections could disrupt the Centre’s fiscal arithmetic for the current financial year.

Food inflation was not this high even during the lockdown periods of the first Covid wave in 2020

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com