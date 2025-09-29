Monday, September 29, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / With US curbs, Germany, Japan and Singapore woo Indian students, workers

With US curbs, Germany, Japan and Singapore woo Indian students, workers

With the US tightening immigration, countries such as Germany, Japan, Singapore and Russia are looking to attract more Indian students and skilled workers

Indian students

The number of Indian students enrolling in German universities rose from 20,684 in 2022 to 34,702 in 2024. | File Image

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid efforts by the Donald Trump administration to make it harder for Indian skilled workers to migrate to the US, and with the number of Indian students enrolling in American universities declining, countries in Europe and Asia have stepped up efforts to attract Indian students and skilled workers.
 
The number of Indian students enrolling in German universities rose from 20,684 in 2022 to 34,702 in 2024. In the same year, the German visa centre in Bengaluru issued 36,000 visas for long-term stays, and the number is increasing, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a media briefing in New Delhi earlier this month.
 
 
Germany wants to create more opportunities for Indian skilled labour and students, Wadephul said. In a video message, Philipp Ackermann, Germany’s ambassador to India and Bhutan, added that “highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany”.
 
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo on 30 August, India and Japan signed an ‘action plan for India-Japan human resource exchange and cooperation’. The plan aims to facilitate the exchange of more than 500,000 personnel in both directions over the next five years, including 50,000 skilled personnel and potential talent from India to Japan.
 
In early September, during the visit of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to India, Singapore committed to set up a National Centre of Excellence in Chennai. The centre will create a skills certification framework and develop skill centres in priority sectors. Singapore also resolved to support state-level cooperation, such as the Singapore–Assam Nursing Talent Skills Cooperation.

Also Read

education, degree, visa

Indians eye US, UK, Germany, Korea as study abroad interest up 37%: Report

F1 visa, US Students

No F-1 visa slot in India? Students can try other countries-but it's risky

Australia education

Australia's student visa now world's costliest, but Indians undeterred

Indian students returned back from Iran

Operation Sindhu: 827 Indian nationals brought back from Iran, says MEA

Indian student, Indian student returning from Iran

J-K admin ready to ferry students returning from Iran back home: Official

 
Nordic countries, particularly Sweden, have also shown interest in welcoming more Indian students and skilled workers. In Central Asia, Georgia and Russia have become popular destinations for Indian students. Russia, too, is keen to host skilled Indian workers.
 
India’s Ambassador to Moscow, Vinay Kumar, told a Russian news agency last month that consular workloads have risen with more Indians coming to work in Russia. The number of Indian students heading to Russia increased from 19,784 in 2022 to 31,444 in 2024.
 
During his India visit, Wadephul noted: “In 2024, almost a third of all student visas globally were issued in India.” Germany plans to increase the number of schools in India offering German as a foreign language from 58 partner schools to 1,000.
 
Germany currently has nearly 60,000 Indian students, “which makes them the largest group of international students in Germany”, Wadephul said. “Many of them choose to stay because we urgently need highly skilled labour. With our strategy on attracting highly qualified talent from India, it has already become a genuine success story,” he added.
 
According to Wadephul, Indian skilled workers in Germany are successful in their jobs, earn above-average incomes and integrate well. “They are an asset for the German labour market,” he said.
 

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

LIVE news: FTA talks going on with several countries, including US, says Piyush Goyal

Lawrence Bishnoi

Canada govt designates Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as terrorist entity

x, Twitter

Musk's X to appeal Karnataka HC ruling upholding Sahyog portal validity

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Govt plans 24-hour guaranteed LPG delivery via cross-company service

YouTube Premium

YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

Topics : Donald Trump Indian students abroad Indian students to US Indian students in US Indian students US sanctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon