Budget 2026: Defence spending nears 2% of GDP, reversing decline

Defence allocation in the Budget reversed its recent declining trend as a percentage of GDP, rising to just under 2 per cent (1.997 per cent) with a Budget Estimate (BE) allocation of ₹7.85 trillion (₹7,84,678.28 crore) for 2026–2027 (FY27), compared with ₹6.81 trillion (₹6,81,210.27 crore) for FY26, which represented 1.91 per cent of GDP.

The FY27 BE represents a 15.19 per cent increase over the FY26 BE, while the rise over the FY26 Revised Estimates (RE) is about 7.12 per cent. The FY26 RE stood at ₹7.33 trillion (₹7,32,511.76 crore).

Defence’s share of GDP had declined from 2.25 per cent in FY20 to 1.91 per cent in FY25, a level that was maintained in FY26 as well. Defence spending as a percentage of GDP fell below the crucial two per cent threshold — a long-standing demand of defence experts and industry — in 2023–24, registering at 1.97 per cent.

According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States spends about 3.4 per cent of its GDP on defence, while China spends an estimated 1.7 per cent.

The apparent reversal in this declining trend comes after the May 2025 Operation Sindoor conflict with Pakistan, which marked the most intense clashes with the western neighbour since the 1999 Kargil War. Another possible reason cited by senior MoD officials is the increasingly turbulent geopolitical situation across the globe.

Several major capital acquisition deals — from additional Rafale combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force to advanced conventional submarines for the Navy — are also in the works.