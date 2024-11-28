Business Standard
Home / India News / Expanded PMJAY for 70+ meets only 3% of target in 1st month since roll out

Expanded PMJAY for 70+ meets only 3% of target in 1st month since roll out

Although the government has not provided any timeframe to reach the 60 million target, the pace seems to have become a cause of concern in a country which is greying rapidly

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY
Premium

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In September, the Union government announced the fine print of the much-awaited Ayushman Bharat 2.0 scheme that aims to cover everyone over the age of 70 years irrespective of income level. What stood out in the announcement was 60 million—that was the Centre’s estimate of beneficiaries under the health assurance plan for the 70 plus universe. The scheme got operational in October. A month later, the number of takers is just 3 per cent of the estimated target group.          
 
According to the data with the National Health Authority (NHA), till the evening of November 28, around
Topics : PMJAY Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon