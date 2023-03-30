40% jump in cases in a day: Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?

In this section

Shinde-Fadnavis govt must go after SC remarks, says Maha Cong prez Patole

Curd conundrum: FSSAI clarifies dahi label after protests in South

UPI transactions will be free until govt reviews, says NPCI MD & CEO

Prove you are boss: Amritpal tells Akal Takht chief in new audio clip

India now has 20,000 tonnes per day Oxygen capacity. 90% of it lying idle

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

Winter is coming: New Covid-19 variants prompt alert for illness season

Covid cases hit five-month high, weekly deaths at 29, highest since Dec

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

India reported 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases as of Thursday morning, recording a 40 per cent jump over the previous day. But the jury is out on whether this is the beginning of a fresh wave — while

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com