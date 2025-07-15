Flash floods: Is India ready with an early disaster warning system?

Tragedy struck Texas a few days ago, when the Kerrville area turned into a watery grave for more than 131 people after a torrential July 4 storm dumped over a foot of rain in under an hour in the Guadalupe River, triggering flash floods, which some are calling among the worst in US history.

A few days later, on July 9, monsoon rains in Southern Mexico triggered flash floods that instantly killed three people.

Closer home, flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh since June have claimed over 100 lives, across Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and some other districts, besides extensive