IMD issues flash flood alert for 13 Jharkhand districts amid rain forecast

IMD issues flash flood alert for 13 Jharkhand districts amid rain forecast

Jharkhand has recorded 61 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 13

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued flash flood warning for 13 Jharkhand districts. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued flash flood warning for 13 Jharkhand districts amid prediction of heavy rainfall in parts of the state, an official said.

The IMD has issued the warning for Bokaro, East Singhbhum, Giridih, Gumla, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Palamu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts till 5.30 pm of Tuesday.

"Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas," IMD said in its bulletin.

An 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in parts of Jharkhand till July 17, the IMD official said.

The alert has been sounded for Gumla, Simdega, Khunti and West Singhbhum districts, which are likely to experience torrential rain between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD said.

 

Palamu, Latehar, Garhwa and Hazaribag may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on July 16, while Palamu, Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribag and Giridih may experience similar rainfall between 8.30 am on July 16 and 8.30 am July 17, it stated.

A 'yellow' warning for heavy rainfall has been sounded for six Jharkhand districts including Ranchi on Monday.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the rainfall would be caused by a cyclonic circulation and trough.

Jharkhand has recorded 61 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 13, he said.

The eastern state received 510 mm of precipitation against the normal of 316.7 mm during the period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

