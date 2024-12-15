Focus on cutting unnecessary expenses, boosting income: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked the completion of his first year in office last week. In an interview at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi, Yadav, 59, spoke with Archis Mohan and Sanjeeb Mukherjee about his government’s initiatives to curb financial profligacy, reduce power subsidies for farmers, and promote industrial growth.

Edited excerpts:

What, in your view, have been the key achievements of your government during its first year in office?

Our primary focus has been on reforming the state’s governance and administrative structures and adopting good governance practices. Moreover, if India is to become the world’s third-largest economy,