close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Food for better education: TN govt spending Rs 12.75 a day on every child

Govt plans to expand the scheme to 30,122 more government primary schools from the next academic year

Shine Jacob Chennai
M. K. Stalin
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Way back in 1920, the idea of mid-day meals at schools in Tamil Nadu was initiated by the Justice Party, widely considered to have ushered in the Dravidian movement. It was introduced in one corporation school in the Thousand Lights area in Chennai then. Later, after independence, the Midday Meal Scheme was rolled out in 1957 in Tamil Nadu by then chief minister K Kamaraj.
However, the scheme had to wait several decades — till 2002 — to become nationwide. It happened only after the Supreme Court made it mandatory for states. The scheme was renamed PM Poshan in 2021.
And now, after more than six and a half decades since the Kamaraj initiative, Tamil Nadu is again showing the way for the country with another social-sector scheme — ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme’.
Or

Also Read

Tamil Nadu revenue deficit down 52%, says budget hailing welfare measures

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Inter-state school education disparity significantly down since 2017: Rpt

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

What does the EWS quota verdict mean for India?

Diversity on the bench: Police, judiciary lack caste, gender multiplicity

Telangana CM asks officials to immediately open paddy procurement centres

Unsold housing stock falls 12% in last 5 yrs to 627,000 units: Anarock

India, US special forces carry out wargames to support fighter aircraft ops

Khalsa is a uniting and not a dividing force, says Ambassador Sandhu

Topics : Tamil Nadu | education | Supreme Court

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon