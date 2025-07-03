Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Forecast meets futures with NCDEX to tap real-time IMD weather data

Forecast meets futures with NCDEX to tap real-time IMD weather data

This would help NCDEX develop statistically validated weather indices that form the foundation of weather-linked futures contracts

The concept of robust weather derivatives is not new — around the world, some countries are already running successful weather derivatives markets | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

In a step towards the formal launch of India’s first weather derivatives, the country’s leading commodity exchange, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), and premier state-run weather forecaster, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will give the former access to IMD’s historical and real-time weather data.
 
This would help NCDEX develop statistically validated weather indices that form the foundation of weather-linked futures contracts.
 
The agreement is after weather derivatives were included in the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA), in 2024, paving the way for commodity exchanges to offer them as
