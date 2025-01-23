Business Standard

NCDEX looking to develop commodity derivatives ecosystem in Iran, Nepal

The tie-ups at present are mostly pro-bono arrangements, but the exchange wishes to monetise them in the future as and when it gets adequate experience and expertise

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Close on the heels of its tie-up with Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) for developing commodities derivatives ecosystem in Sri Lanka, India’s largest agricultural commodity exchange NCDEX is looking for similar association with exchanges in Iran and Nepal, its chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Raste said on Thursday.
 
The tie-ups that NCDEX has at present are mostly pro-bono (without charge) arrangements, but the exchange wishes to monetise them in the future.
 
The move also comes close on the heels of the exchange suffering a sharp drop in its average daily revenues due to the suspension of futures in seven major agricultural commodities.
 
 
Sharing of knowledge and expertise in developing commodity derivatives ecosystems in countries where they are non-existent is also being seen as an attempt by NCDEX to diversify and widen its revenue streams that have got impacted due to the ban.
 
“So, there are two things. One is that everyone wants growth. If you are in a business, you need to grow your business. So, the business could grow internally within the country or it can grow outside. Within the country if I have to grow, then I need to get my commodities back. If I get my commodities back, I can look at expanding my commodity basket,” Raste said.

Topics : NCDEX Stock exchanges

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

