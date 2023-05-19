close

FPI identification pursuit a 'journey without destination': Expert SC panel

Evident that Sebi had drawn a blank in FPI investigation but the Hindenburg report has revived efforts, says panel report

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
The Supreme Court (SC)-constituted expert panel has noted that the Securities and Exchange of India (Sebi) has ‘hit a wall’ in establishing the ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) behind the 13 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) holding stakes in the listed companies of the Adani group.
In its investigation into possible violations of minimum public shareholding norms, Sebi has found 42 contributors spread across seven jurisdictions behind the 13 FPIs holding considerable stakes in Adani group firms.
The market regulator has been pursuing various avenues to ascertain the ownership pattern of these 42 contributors with assistance from domestic enforcement agencies and overseas regulators.
First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

