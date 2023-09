Cabbie in Biden's motorcade drops off passenger at UAE President's hotel

Public giving blessings: Digvijaya Singh on stone pelting in BJP's yatra

It's breakthrough summit in many ways: Russian Minister Lavrov on G20

Himachal CM requests PM to declare rain-caused havoc as national disaster

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Having emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic recently, the New Delhi Declaration of G20 countries stressed on future pandemic preparedness and on improving essential health services and systems better than pre-pandemic

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com