India plans 37GW offshore wind energy power by 2030, to issue bids



Their estimate, made at a G20 event in Mumbai, comes before India issues its first offshore wind tender in four to six weeks time. The bids will be for installing around 37 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have an offshore wind energy potential of more than 70 giga watt (GW): more than the existing 64 GW capacity globally, said Indian government officials on Monday.



“The first offshore wind sea bed lease tender is likely to be rolled out soon. We are happy that the governments of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have already expressed their willingness to purchase offshore wind power generated off the respective coasts at a very competitive tariff of Rs 4 per unit for the initial few projects. This will help to kick off the initial projects. We also plan viability gap funding for the initial part of offshore wind capacity,” said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Both Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have agreed to purchase power from the initial offshore wind projects for around Rs 4 per unit. As per India’s discussions, the 37GW project may see investments to the tune of $100 billion, excluding the money needed for creating the ecosystem. As per the Global Wind Energy Council, the world by 2030 may achieve 380 GW of installed offshore wind power and by 2050 it will touch 2,000 GW.



The world has 63.4 GW in installed offshore wind energy capacity. Out of this, China has taken a lead role with 28.6 GW, UK stands second with 12.5 GW, and Germany is number three with 7.5 GW. Among Indian states, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have an advantage due to their 1,600 km and 1,076 km coastlines, respectively. Another government official said the first bids are likely to be out in the next four to six weeks. “From 2023 to 2030, you will have a series of bids, which will cumulatively add 37 GW by then India. Probably, this year we may go for 5 GW,” said Dinesh D Jagdale, joint secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. India has a realistic potential of around 400-500 GW in the sector, he added.

