Gordon Ramsay lands in India with 'Street Burger' at Delhi airport

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef with Michelin stars and a global television following, has quietly set foot in India. Last week, he launched his “Street Burger” outlet at the revamped Terminal 1 of Delhi airport. This marks only the fourth airport worldwide — after London Heathrow, Doha, and Hong Kong — where Ramsay has opened an outlet under his own brand.

Ramsay’s India entry has been made possible through an exclusive licensing partnership with Travel Food Services (TFS), one of the country’s largest airport food and beverage (F&B) operators. Street Burger, which debuted globally in 2020, will expand to