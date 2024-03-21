Govt's ban on 'ferocious' dog breeds takes a bite out of pet business

As the debate on animal welfare and public safety intensifies, dog breeders find themselves at the receiving end of regulatory intervention.

The government's decision to prohibit the import, sale and breeding of 25 dog breeds, including pitbulls, Rottweilers, American bulldogs and wolf dogs, due to their perceived aggressiveness and potential risk to human safety, has dealt a blow to their business.

“The ban not only threatens the breeders’ livelihood, but also raises concerns about the welfare of these dogs,” said a breeder from Kerala, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We will eventually be forced to abandon these breeds on the