Govt's SHANTI Bill may put citizens' lives in danger: Prashant Bhushan

Govt's SHANTI Bill may put citizens' lives in danger: Prashant Bhushan

The SHANTI Bill could be challenged on the ground of violating Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, alleged Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a press conference in Delhi

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was “unconstitutional” and an “invitation to disaster,” alleged Prashant Bhushan, advocate, Supreme Court of India.
 
He alleged that inviting private players into the nuclear space with almost zero liability may put the lives of Indian citizens in danger and that the Bill could be challenged on the ground of violating Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Article 21 guarantees protection of life and personal liberty.
 
The government introduced the Bill in Parliament to open up the Indian nuclear energy
