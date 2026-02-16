Monday, February 16, 2026 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Here's how to register for the mega event

Five-day summit begins in New Delhi today; applicants register on the official website, impact.indiaai.gov.in, via DigiYatra platform or by downloading the India AI Impact Summit mobile app

The entrance of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday | Photo: PTI

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Upon arrival at the venues, registered guests can gain entry by scanning a QR code on-site | Photo: PTI

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

New Delhi is set to host one of the world’s most significant artificial intelligence (AI) events, the India AI Impact Summit 2026, beginning today. The five-day mega summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
 
The summit will bring together global leaders, experts and innovators to deliberate on technology, policy and international cooperation in the AI space. Around 35,000 delegates, including global executives and several heads of state, are expected to attend.
 
Themed ‘Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya’ (Welfare for All, Happiness for All), the summit aims to foster inclusive and responsible AI development through wide-ranging dialogue and collaboration.
 
 

Here's how you can register

 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has made registration for the summit free of charge. Here's how interested participants can register on the official website:
 
  • Go to impact.indiaai.gov.in
  • Click on “Register Now” option is available on the homepage
  • Select “Register as Delegate” to proceed
 
During the registration process, applicants are required to enter their personal details, including contact information, followed by professional details. Registration is considered complete only after both steps are duly filled. After submission, the participants will likely receive a confirmation email.

Prospective attendees can also register through the DigiYatra platform or by downloading the India AI Impact Summit mobile app.
 
Upon arrival at the venues, Bharat Mandapam, Sushama Swaraj Bhawan and Ambedkar Centre, registered guests can gain entry by scanning a QR code on-site.
 

More about India AI Impact Summit

 
More than 700 sessions are scheduled over the five-day event. Discussions will cover key themes including AI safety, governance frameworks, ethical standards, data security and India’s indigenous AI policy.
 
Alongside the summit, the India AI Impact Expo will feature over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries. The expo will be organised into thematic pavilions, showcasing advancements and innovations from across the global AI ecosystem.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

