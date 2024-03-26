Sensex (    %)
                             
Govt starts testing the artificial intelligence waters across ministries

'A case study is being carried out across ministries by a dedicated wing which consists of experts to figure out the AI use cases under AI mission,' a senior government official said

Ruchika ChitravanshiAshutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

As the world advances towards the next stage of evolution with artificial intelligence (AI), the government has started taking steps to prepare for the future.

Sources in the government and industry have said that various ministries are trying out use cases for AI in their departments to test the waters.

“A case study is being carried out across ministries by a dedicated wing consisting of experts to figure out AI use cases under the AI mission,” a senior government official said.

The idea is to improve the processes to make them faster and user-friendly as well as ease the workload of the government.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

