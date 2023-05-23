Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

The draft Digital India Bill, which seeks to replace the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, to address the challenges posed by the Internet and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), will have special provisions for safeguarding children, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, said on Tuesday. The draft of the Bill will be released by the first week of June for public consultation.
“In the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, special restrictions were imposed on the platforms processing children’s data. Based on the same principle, there will be specific measures in the DIA [Digital India Act] to protect children and give them a safer and more trusted Internet than an adult,” Chandrasekhar told Business Standard.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday conducted a second round of consultations with big techs, start-ups, industry bodies, pol
Or