Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday conducted a second round of consultations with big techs, start-ups, industry bodies, pol

“In the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, special restrictions were imposed on the platforms processing children’s data. Based on the same principle, there will be specific measures in the DIA [Digital India Act] to protect children and give them a safer and more trusted Internet than an adult,” Chandrasekhar told Business Standard.