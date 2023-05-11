In this section

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Aim to make FAME scheme more transparent: Minister for Heavy Industries

Well-positioned to serve as India's hub to LatAm: Panama foreign minister

We need to build capacity, scale up Quantum Mission: Professor Arvind

Would be premature to say if people have appetite for MARS: PFRDA's Mohanty

Shouldn't return to old pension system with same formula: C Rangarajan

DND ineffective as users receive calls from personal numbers: Survey

WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022

Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know

Centre to examine WhatsApp's privacy breach over background mic use

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

, minister of state for electronics and IT, on Thursday said the Centre would soon launch a framework for Digital India 2.0. The minister, while speaking at a media roundtable, talked on a range of issues, including the concern about an alleged data breach at WhatsApp. Edited excerpts:

The ministry has taken note of it. It will send notice to WhatsApp on both concerns. Platforms are responsible for ensuring the safety and trust of those who use them. In the case of international spam calls, the main problem we are looking at is how these numbers get out (to the spammers) and how they are able to identify which numbers are on WhatsApp. If it is some database they have got, we will need to ask th

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com