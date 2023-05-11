Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, on Thursday said the Centre would soon launch a framework for Digital India 2.0. The minister, while speaking at a media roundtable, talked on a range of issues, including the concern about an alleged data breach at WhatsApp. Edited excerpts:
You recently tweeted the government might probe the alleged breach of privacy at WhatsApp. There have been increasing cases of international spam calls on the app. What is the ministry doing about it?
The ministry has taken note of it. It will send notice to WhatsApp on both concerns. Platforms are responsible for ensuring the safety and trust of those who use them. In the case of international spam calls, the main problem we are looking at is how these numbers get out (to the spammers) and how they are able to identify which numbers are on WhatsApp. If it is some database they have got, we will need to ask th
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or