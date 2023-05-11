close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt will send notice to WhatsApp over breach: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

'Platforms are responsible for ensuring the safety and trust of those who use them'

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Premium

Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, on Thursday said the Centre would soon launch a framework for Digital India 2.0. The minister, while speaking at a media roundtable, talked on a range of issues, including the concern about an alleged data breach at WhatsApp. Edited excerpts:
You recently tweeted the government might probe the alleged breach of privacy at WhatsApp. There have been increasing cases of international spam calls on the app. What is the ministry doing about it?
The ministry has taken note of it. It will send notice to WhatsApp on both concerns. Platforms are responsible for ensuring the safety and trust of those who use them. In the case of international spam calls, the main problem we are looking at is how these numbers get out (to the spammers) and how they are able to identify which numbers are on WhatsApp. If it is some database they have got, we will need to ask th
Or

Also Read

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Centre to examine WhatsApp's privacy breach over background mic use

Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know

WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022

DND ineffective as users receive calls from personal numbers: Survey

Shouldn't return to old pension system with same formula: C Rangarajan

Would be premature to say if people have appetite for MARS: PFRDA's Mohanty

We need to build capacity, scale up Quantum Mission: Professor Arvind

Well-positioned to serve as India's hub to LatAm: Panama foreign minister

Aim to make FAME scheme more transparent: Minister for Heavy Industries

Topics : WhatsApp leak Data Privacy data security whatsapp Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns of taxpayers

GST
1 min read

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

GST returns. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
1 min read
Premium

For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy

chart
5 min read
Premium

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on reports of data breach, spam calls: MoS

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Singapore & India looking at new growth drivers to propel ties: Kumaran

Economic growth, GDP
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read

Cash crunch pushing up funding costs in India deterring more RBI hikes

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Ujjivan SFB Q4 net profit rises 144% to Rs 309 crore, declares dividend

Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon