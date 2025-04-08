Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gujarat, Tripura, Telangana shine in Panchayat index ranking, shows data

Gujarat, Tripura, Telangana shine in Panchayat index ranking, shows data

However, no panchayat across India could make the cut for the 'achiever' rank

village
Premium

Around 216,285 panchayats participated in the ranking exercise | Representative Image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 61.2 per cent of gram panchayats in India fall under the ‘aspirant’ category according to the latest Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, while 36 per cent fall within the ‘performer’ grade. However, no panchayat across India could make the cut for the ‘achiever’ rank.  Among states, Gujarat had the maximum number of panchayats, which were in the ‘front-runner’ category, which was next best after the ‘achiever’ category, followed by Telangana and Tripura.  The index, which has been developed to measure how the over 255,699 gram panchayats across India perform in various parameters, was released
Topics : panchayats gram panchayat Sustainable Development Goals

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon