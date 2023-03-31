Guns vs Butter-4: We took giant leap with the Tejas, says Indian Air Force

In this section

Punjab gives nod to 25% hike in crop loss compensation due to untimely rain

DCW issues suggestions to Centre over transgenders welfare board formation

SG Tushar Mehta questions locus of individual shareholder in IBC

Assam has more than 580,000 landless families: Minister Jogen Mohan

India Post Payments Bank partners Airtel to launch services on WhatsApp

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Start of 'Atmanirbharta' as country explores export of Tejas Mark 1 fighter

At least 42 fighter squadrons essential, says IAF chief VR Chaudhary

As is the case with the Army and the Navy, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) Budget allocations for the Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23) are significantly lower than its projections, according to the 36th Report of the 17th Lok Sabha’s Standing Committee on Defence.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com