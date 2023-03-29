Guns vs Butter-II: Indian military's quest for indigenous weaponry

In this section

New foreign trade policy may not bank on incentives to boost exports

Total funding into Indian healthtech platforms plunges 55% in 2022

Competition Bill with host of changes passed in Lok Sabha amid uproar

Here's why India's gig workforce is still outside purview of basic benefits

Quality regulator has seized more than 40,000 toys since 2021: Minister

How atmanirbhar is India when it comes to defence?

Defence, aerospace exports treble to Rs 12,815 cr in 5 years: Govt

Red-hot defence stocks may have more legs to run, say analysts

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

The 37th report of the 17th Lok Sabha’s Standing Committee on Defence, which was tabled before Parliament on March 31, reveals that despite the government’s encouragement of defence procurement from d

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com