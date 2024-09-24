Business Standard
Half of Indian workers exceed 49-hour weekly limit, outpacing peers

The recent death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) at Ernst & Young, has brought attention to work-related stress among the youth

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:14 PM IST
Half of employees in India work at least 49 hours per week, exceeding the limits set by many peer nations and statutory provisions.

Indian labour laws prescribe a 48-hour work week for a worker. Data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) shows that the share of those working 49 hours or more has decreased over the years from 63.4 per cent in 2018 to 50.5 per cent in 2023.

Despite this decline, the proportion of those working at least 49 hours a week in India was still higher in 2023 than in countries such as South Africa

