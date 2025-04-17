Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HC grants relief to Shemaroo employees in Rs 400 cr GST penalty case

The dispute originated from an input tax credit (ITC) issue involving Rs 70 crore, which tax authorities alleged Shemaroo had falsely claimed

Monika Yadav
The Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to three employees of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, staying coercive action in connection with personal penalty demands of nearly Rs 400 crore under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The tax authorities had issued show cause notices to the employees and subsequently passed orders imposing these penalties under Section 122(1A) of the Central GST Act. These penalties were challenged on constitutional and procedural grounds.
 
As per Section 122(1A) of the CGST Act, if a company commits a GST offence such as issuing fake invoices, availing ineligible input tax credit or
