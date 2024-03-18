Sensex (    %)
                             
Hire apprentices: Govt sends notices to nearly 180,000 companies

Firms will have to fulfil their obligation under the Apprenticeship Act by recruiting requisite apprentices

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship last week sent notices to nearly 180,000 companies, asking them to comply with the provisions of the Apprenticeship Act and hire the mandated number of apprentices, people in the know of the matter told Business Standard.

This move comes at a time when the Congress has decided to guarantee a first job through a “right to apprenticeship law” in its election manifesto. 
 
“To increase the uptake of apprenticeship, compliance notices were sent to nearly 180,000 companies registered on the apprenticeship portal. They were reminded that it is the last month of this financial year

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

