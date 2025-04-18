Friday, April 18, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
House panel asks labour ministry to hold Labour Conference at earliest

House panel asks labour ministry to hold Labour Conference at earliest

The first meeting of the ILC (then called Tripartite National Labour Conference) was held in 1942 and, so far, a total of 46 sessions have been held.

Shiva Rajora Delhi
Apr 18 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

The parliamentary standing committee on labour has asked the labour ministry to convene the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) at the “earliest opportunity” in the “larger interest of the labour force” as a number of decisions involving labour issues have been taken in recent times.
 
The ILC, which was last held a decade ago, brings together representatives of workers, employers and the government. Discussions and recommendations from the ILC shape India’s labour laws and social security systems.
 
“Observing that during the last 10 years, many important decisions involving labour issues, including notification of four labour codes in the year 2019–20, have
