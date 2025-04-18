House panel asks labour ministry to hold Labour Conference at earliest

The parliamentary standing committee on labour has asked the labour ministry to convene the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) at the “earliest opportunity” in the “larger interest of the labour force” as a number of decisions involving labour issues have been taken in recent times.

The ILC, which was last held a decade ago, brings together representatives of workers, employers and the government. Discussions and recommendations from the ILC shape India’s labour laws and social security systems.

“Observing that during the last 10 years, many important decisions involving labour issues, including notification of four labour codes in the year 2019–20, have