Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The tweet that built Bujji, Jayem Auto's 6-tonne beast for Kalki 2898 AD

The concept of this car which has three large wheels and runs on an electric propulsion system powered by a 47 kWh battery pack started about two years back

kalki
Premium

Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A tweet to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra by Telugu film director Nag Ashwin led to a series of events culminating in the creation of a futuristic car that drives on three wheels — Bujji, a central character in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD.

The concept of this flying car, which features three large wheels and runs on an electric propulsion system powered by a 47-kilowatt-hour battery pack, began about two years ago.

Kalki’s producer, Priyanka Dutt, tells Business Standard that their team, including renowned Los Angeles-based designer Haisu Wang and Nithin Zihani (a senior production

Also Read

mahindra logo, mahindra

Mahindra group may join global firms for cell production in India: MD Shah

tractor

Tractor sales harvest early monsoon benefits in FY25, shows revival signs

Anish Shah, Mahindra CEO & MD

Mahindra Group to focus on delivering scale over next decade: MD Anish Shah

Rajesh Chandiramani

Tech Mahindra subsidiary Comviva names Rajesh Chandiramani as CEO

Mahindra Finance

M&M Finance appoints Mahesh Rajaraman as CRO, to replace Mallika Mittal

Topics : Mahindra Group Telugu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon