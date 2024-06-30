The tweet that built Bujji, Jayem Auto's 6-tonne beast for Kalki 2898 AD

A tweet to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra by Telugu film director Nag Ashwin led to a series of events culminating in the creation of a futuristic car that drives on three wheels — Bujji, a central character in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD.

The concept of this flying car, which features three large wheels and runs on an electric propulsion system powered by a 47-kilowatt-hour battery pack, began about two years ago.

Kalki’s producer, Priyanka Dutt, tells Business Standard that their team, including renowned Los Angeles-based designer Haisu Wang and Nithin Zihani (a senior production