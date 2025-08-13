Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Howrah foundries rush to export extra shipments to beat looming US tariffs

Howrah foundries rush to export extra shipments to beat looming US tariffs

Saha is oblivious to the tug-of-war over tariffs. He is simply racing to meet a tight deadline for orders bound for the United States -- a story repeated across the export-focused units of Howrah

Exporters expect the situation could take six to nine months to stabilise -- a long time in manufacturing.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Howrah
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Tarak Saha, a veteran in Howrah’s foundry and casting industry, has never heard of Donald Trump, let alone the steep tariff the US president has slapped on the goods made at the manufacturing unit where he works. Yet he is one of its quiet beneficiaries, clocking overtime ahead of Durga Puja next month. But with a total of 50 per cent tariff set to come into force in days, those extra hours — and extra pay — may soon vanish. 
Saha is oblivious to the tug-of-war over tariffs. He is simply racing to meet a tight deadline for orders bound
