IMD taking baby steps in using AI, but apprehensions over accuracy remain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is looking to actively engage artificial intelligence (AI) models in its weather forecasting, has started small pilot programmes but remains apprehensive on their accuracy in all aspects of weather forecasting, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) which oversees the IMD, has constituted a high powered panel of experts drawing top minds from the IMD, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, National Centre for Medium-Range Forecasting, and others to brainstorm on the crucial issue of using AI for forecast modelling.

Internally, too, the IMD has formed a