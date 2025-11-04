Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD taking baby steps in using AI, but apprehensions over accuracy remain

IMD taking baby steps in using AI, but apprehensions over accuracy remain

The Indian Meteorological Department is testing AI-based forecasting models, but has found that physical models still offer higher accuracy, especially regarding intensity of specific weather events

IMD
premium

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) which oversees the IMD, has constituted a high powered panel of experts drawing top minds from the IMD, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, National Centre for Medium-Range Forecasting, and others to brainstorm on the crucial issue of using AI for forecast modelling. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is looking to actively engage artificial intelligence (AI) models in its weather forecasting, has started small pilot programmes but remains apprehensive on their accuracy in all aspects of weather forecasting, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says.
 
The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) which oversees the IMD, has constituted a high powered panel of experts drawing top minds from the IMD, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, National Centre for Medium-Range Forecasting, and others to brainstorm on the crucial issue of using AI for forecast modelling.
 
Internally, too, the IMD has formed a
Topics : Artificial intelligence India News IMD weather forecast
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon